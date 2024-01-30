AIC to Host Second Annual Pathway to Higher Education Forum Today

SPRINGFIELD — Members of the Springfield community are invited to attend the second annual Parents as Partners on the Pathway to Higher Education forum, presented by American International College (AIC) in collaboration with the Coalition of Experienced Black Educators Inc. and the Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership.

The event will be held today, Jan. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. at AIC’s Schwartz Campus Center Auditorium, second floor, 1000 State St., Springfield.

The partnership between AIC and the two community groups is designed to empower parents to support their children’s academic success. At last year’s inaugural event, organized by state Rep. Bud Williams, many families gained valuable insights into how those who have navigated similar paths can greatly impact a young person’s future potential.

This year’s forum will provide a data-driven exploration of the pathway to college. AIC President Hubert Benitez, alongside educators and students, will share insights into how various factors from grades K-12 can shape a student’s journey toward higher education. Attendees will also have an opportunity to gain a better understanding of the higher-education process and the crucial role parents play in their children’s college experience.

The event is free to attend, there is no cost for parking, and dinner will be provided. Registration is strongly suggested by calling AIC at (413) 205-3201; however, walk-ins will be welcome.