Delaney’s Market Store to Open in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY — Owner Peter Rosskothen is announced the opening of a Delaney’s Market store located at 459 Granby Road, South Hadley. The grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration is scheduled for Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

“We are excited to be opening our next Delaney’s Market in my hometown of South Hadley,” Rosskothen said. “We are looking forward to welcoming the local community into our newest location and welcome the press, supporters, and friends to join us for this special event.”

Delaney’s Market is a retail store that features chef-inspired, ready-made meals that are fresh and ready to serve with no real effort. Delaney’s Market strives to assist the busy individual or family that wants to eat a quality lunch or dinner at their home or office without the hassle of long prep times or high costs. The South Hadley location is unique because it is the new home of Delaney Market’s production kitchen.

This is the fourth Delaney’s Market store; the first one is located at the Longmeadow Shops in Longmeadow and has been open since 2016. The Wilbraham and Westfield locations have been open since 2019.

“I am grateful for the support we have gotten over the years and excited to grow across Western Massachusetts,” Rosskothen said. “We live in a great place with great people.”