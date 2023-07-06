Dhaval Patel Selected to 30 Under 30 of National Assoc. of Realtors

SPRINGFIELD — Dhaval Patel has been selected for the 2023 class of 30 Under 30, highlighting his remarkable accomplishments and the impact he has made throughout his career.

Dhaval, 27, of Rovi Homes, was selected by REALTOR Magazine, which recognizes members of the National Assoc. of Realtors (NAR) under age 30 who have demonstrated exceptional skills in areas such as sales, marketing, entrepreneurship, technology, association leadership, and community involvement.

Lori Beth Chase, 2023 president of the Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley (RAPV), noted that “Dhaval Patel is an exceptional Realtor. He represents the NAR 30 under 30 as part of our local association in the Pioneer Valley, embodying the true essence of real-estate professionalism. The RAPV congratulates Dhaval on this tremendous achievement.”