Smith Brothers Insurance Acquires Rawson & Sons Insurance Group

NORTHAMPTON — Smith Brothers Insurance, with an office on Main Street in Northampton, has acquired Rawson & Sons Insurance Group, an independent insurance agency located in Worcester. The acquisition expands the Smith Brothers Insurance footprint in Massachusetts, with Rawson & Sons maintaining a local presence while leveraging the resources of Smith Brothers Insurance, one of the nation’s top 100 independent brokers.

Rich Rawson, founder of Rawson & Sons, will stay fully engaged in business development, sales, and client service, alongside the same team of insurance professionals. All Rawson & Sons team members will be joining Smith Brothers.

“Rawson & Sons brings us continued expansion in Massachusetts and allows clients of Rawson & Sons to gain access to additional carriers, coverages, and risk-management services,” said Joe Smith, president and CEO of Smith Brothers Insurance. “Rawson & Sons team members and their Worcester location are great additions. Our combined company will best serve our clients and community. We look forward to working together and also expanding on what Rich Rawson has built in servicing the mortgage-broker and real-estate community, to provide responsive services to help them do their business easier and faster.”

Smith Brothers Insurance has more than 200 team members in locations across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York.

“As I have come to know Joe and members of the Smith Brothers team, it is clear we share the same values,” Rawson said. “Their commitment to exceptional client service, continued growth, and being a great place to work is exciting to our team and aligns with our commitment to be the best we can be for our clients, partners, and the community. I look forward to working with the Smith Brothers team to continue to build what we have here at Rawson & Sons and do what we do even better.”