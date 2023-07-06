bankESB Promotes Tim Czerniejewski to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Lending

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB recently promoted Tim Czerniejewski to assistant vice president, commercial lending.

Czerniejewski has 16 years of experience in banking. He joined bankESB in 2016 as a credit analyst and was promoted in 2018 to assistant vice president, portfolio manager. In his new role, he will be responsible for developing, structuring, and closing commercial loans, as well as maintaining and servicing existing accounts. Before joining bankESB, he was a risk analyst and credit analyst at TD Bank.

Czerniejewski earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western New England University and an associate degree in accounting from Springfield Technical Community College, and is a graduate of the Springfield Leadership Institute.