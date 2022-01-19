Dietz & Co. Architects Designated as Emerging Professional Friendly Firm

SPRINGFIELD — Dietz & Co. Architects Inc. has been designated by AIA New England as a 2021 Emerging Professional (EP) Friendly Firm. This program recognizes architecture firms that promote the advancement of emerging professionals through professional development and personal-growth opportunities.

“Here at Dietz & Company, investing in the professional growth of our staff is the foundation of our firm culture,” Principal Jason Newman said. “We want our people to achieve their personal and professional goals, and we want them to feel supported and encouraged as they pursue them. This philosophy not only builds the confidence and the skills of our team, it helps us keep them as well.”

Dietz & Co. Architects architectural associates and emerging professionals shared their sentiments on working for an EP Friendly Firm as well.

“The experience of working for an EP Friendly Firm straight out of graduate studies has been pivotal in my early professional success,” Kaeli Howard said. “Being encouraged and supported as a valued member of my project teams helped me find my voice and set a sustainable foundation for the rest of my architectural career.”

Added Liam Bernier, “since I started with an internship here during my undergrad, and now as a full-time employee, the Dietz team has been critical to the growth of my career. I am still relatively green as a junior staff member, so I’m glad that our firm culture offers the senior staff a chance to share their knowledge, provides professional development opportunities, and encourages me to meet my own career goals.”

Dietz & Co. Architects has been awarded this designation each year since 2019.