Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. Announces New Hires

HOLYOKE — Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. recently welcomed Danny Krasin, Olivia Calcasola, Anthony Romei, and Samantha Calvao to the firm.

Calcasola is an associate in the firm’s Taxation department. Prior to MBK, she worked for two years as a senior corporate tax associate for a Boston-based firm. She brings a strong sense of service to MBK, noting that, “in order to achieve great customer service, I believe it is most important to understand the clients’ needs and wants inside and out.” She received a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in accounting from UMass Amherst.

Krasin joined the Accounting and Audit department at MBK. He started his career in private accounting and transitioned to public accounting in 2018. In his role as an associate, he will focus on a vast array of audit engagements, including not-for-profit, commercial, employee-benefit plans, and HUD. “My goal is to consistently exceed the customers’ expectations by listening to the customer’s problems so that I may go above and beyond to find the best way possible to efficiently solve their problems to ensure their happiness with our services,” he said. He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from American International College and his master’s degree in accounting from Southern New Hampshire University.

Romei joined the firm’s Accounting and Audit department. He began his career on public accounting in 2019, and will primarly focus on not-for-profits and HUD engagements. When asked about customer service, he said, “I strive to provide quality work in the most efficient manner.” He received his bachelor’s and masters degrees in accounting from Elms College.

Calvao joined the firm as a paraprofessional. She received her associate degree in accounting from Holyoke Community College and is a candidate to receive her bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Southern New Hampshire this summer. She was also recently awarded the PwC LLP Scholarship by the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants.