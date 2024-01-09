Dietz Donates to Nonprofits Through ‘Spread the Cheer’ Campaign

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Dietz & Company Architects recently held its annual “Spread the Cheer” holiday campaign with a $2,500 top prize donation. Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity (GSHFH) won it with nearly 25% of the total votes.

The “Spread the Cheer” holiday campaign began in 2017 in an effort to be more environmentally conscious by not sending out paper holiday cards, but rather raise awareness for all the work local nonprofits do.

“As a company, we firmly believe in being an active part of the Greater Springfield community and beyond through volunteerism and donating funds when possible,” said Ashley Solomon, Marketing manager at Dietz. “It is our hope that, by continuing to do this year after year, more people will be encouraged to learn about, volunteer with, and donate to the groups that are meaningful to them.”

During the nine-day campaign, 18 local organizations were selected to be included in the event. Voters used a SurveyMonkey link to access the poll and choose an organization they felt was deserving of a share of a $5,000 prize. The organization that received the most votes received $2,500. Second place won $1,500, and third place received $1,000. The International Language Institute of Massachusetts won second place with 22% of the votes, and Dakin Humane Society came in third with 19% of the votes. The remaining 15 organizations received $100 each.

“We are very appreciative of the donation from Dietz and the many community supporters who voted for us in the Spread the Cheer campaign, making us the top recipient,” said Aimee Giroux, GSHFH executive director. “There are so many well-deserving organizations doing much-needed work in the local community. We are honored to be recognized for our part.”