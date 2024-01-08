BusinessTalk with Frank Borrelli, chair of AIC’s introduction of a new Division of Arts, Media, and Design

Colleges are always looking to meet the evolving demands of the workplace, which is part of the broad strategic plan at American International College known as AIC Reimagined. One such evolution is AIC’s introduction of a new Division of Arts, Media, and Design, which aims to help an increasingly entrepreneurial generation of young people interested in these fast-moving fields to access hands-on skills and industry connections. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, Frank Borrelli, who chairs the new division, talks to BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar about this expanded curriculum and, more broadly, how academia needs to respond to rapidly changing career needs and a student body that increasingly prioritizes the value proposition of a college education. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.