Discount Tickets on Sale for 2023 Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Christmas may be over, but the Big E Under the Tree holiday special, offering discount tickets and value passes for the 2023 Big E, continues through New Year’s Day, online at www.thebige.com and at the box office, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The 2023 fair will run from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1. Ticket options available include single-day admission tickets, $12 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-12; Midway Magic vouchers, $30; opening-day tickets, $10; 17-day value passes, $50 for adults, $20 for children ages 6-12 (offer includes four free giant slide tickets for each value pass sold); and cream puff and eclair vouchers, $30 for a six-pack of any combination of cream puffs and eclairs.

All tickets, passes, and vouchers are print-at-home documents. To learn more, visit www.thebige.com/holidaytickets.