State Awards More Than $10 Million to Combat Youth Violence

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration recently awarded more than $10 million in state funding through the Senator Charles E. Shannon Jr. Community Safety Initiative (Shannon CSI) grant program, which invests resources to combat youth violence in target communities across Massachusetts.

The Shannon CSI is centered on the key elements outlined in the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention’s Comprehensive Gang Model. The funding supports regional and multi-disciplinary approaches to youth-violence intervention, prevention, enforcement, prosecution, and reintegration services. Each grant recipient will distribute funds among partner agencies and programs identified in their grant application.

The initiative is designed to serve youth and emerging adults between ages 10 and 24 who live in a community that has been identified as a ‘hot spot’ and who are at risk of gang involvement. Each of the grant-funded sites includes numerous partner agencies, including law enforcement, social-service providers, and other agencies focused on intervention, prevention, suppression, youth programming, and community-mobilization efforts.

In Western Mass., Shannon CSI grants have been awarded to Holyoke (and partner community Chicopee ($566,355.26), Pittsfield ($394,319.78), and Springfield ($1,201,514.08).

In addition to the 15 Shannon CSI grants awarded, the administration also awarded funds to academic Local Action Research Partners that will provide technical, research, and other support to each of the program sites. They will provide grant recipients with technical and research support, assistance in completing reports, and feedback to ensure that programs are utilizing best practices.

“Since taking office, I have worked to ensure that Massachusetts communities have the resources necessary to promote public safety while providing positive opportunities for young people,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “There is no single agency or approach that can achieve this goal. The partnerships built through the Shannon Community Safety Initiative are an important part of our work creating safer communities.