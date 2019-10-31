Discussion on Nov. 7 to Tackle Machine Learning in Healthcare

LONGMEADOW — In the last decade, artificial intelligence (AI) has rocketed from a science-fiction dream to a pervasive and critical part of our everyday lives — you just might not know it yet. As the technology expands, so does our ability to imagine what it might mean for the future. Can machines carry out tasks in a way that humans would consider smart? If machines have access to data, could they then learn for themselves?

Healthcare is on the verge of a revolution driven by an expansion of knowledge and big data. Challenges in medical informatics motivate and demand the development of novel machine-learning principles, models, and algorithms. Advances in machine learning and data mining have resulted in diagnostic standards, medical genomics, and rapid advances in treatment matching and patient personalization.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, Jinbo Bi, professor and associate head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the School of Engineering at the University of Connecticut, will discuss recent trends and several medical topics where machine learning helped advance the field of medicine.

This free event, scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m., is open to the public, and will be held at Breck Suite in Wright Hall, Bay Path University, 588 Longmeadow St., Longmeadow.

This event is sponsored by Bay Path’s Center of Excellence for Women in STEM. For more information or to register, visit baypath.edu/events.