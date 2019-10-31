Westfield Bank to Open Bloomfield, Conn. Location in 2020

WESTFIELD — James Hagan, president and CEO of Westfield Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Western New England Bancorp Inc., announced that the bank will open a new branch office in Bloomfield, Conn. in mid-2020.

The bank will open a full-service branch in the Copaco Center shopping plaza on Cottage Grove Road. The office will include lobby and safe-deposit services, an image-technology ATM, and multiple drive-through teller lanes. The bank looks forward to breaking ground as soon as it secures the necessary permits and approvals, with construction being facilitated by AmCap Inc., the property owner and manager, and Borghesi Building and Engineering Co. Inc. of Torrington. Plans are subject to regulatory approval.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Westfield Bank as a valuable member of the Copaco Shopping Center,” said Carly Beetham, leasing senior associate at AmCap Inc. “Their first-class commitment to community and customer service is evident in every interaction with their team. I know the town of Bloomfield will enjoy working with them as much as we have.”

The Bloomfield location will follow a new Financial Services Center, which is expected to open in West Hartford Center earlier in 2020. In addition to a full-service branch, the West Hartford Financial Services Center will include a suite of offices for residential lending, commercial lending, and business and government deposit services. Representatives of these departments currently occupy temporary space at 977 Farmington Ave. to assist with their community-outreach activities.

The two new offices will represent the bank’s 23rd and 24th branches and are part of the organization’s strategic expansion into Connecticut, which began with the opening of its Granby and Enfield branch offices in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

“We are very pleased to announce that Bloomfield will be home to our newest branch location,” Hagan said. “Combined with our new West Hartford Financial Center, the bank is excited to expand deeper into Connecticut and serve the Greater Hartford market. Both of our new locations will offer the deposit, lending, and technology solutions our customers need, and we’re confident that our community-bank values and customer-first approach will be a great fit.”