Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of September 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AGAWAM

Agawam Mobile Home Park
80 Springfield St.
Eduardo Royo

DDMT Transportation
712 South West St.
Vitaly Ganouskyy

Hampden County Chiropractic
339 Springfield St.
Tami Nelson

The Indian Restaurant
1422 Main St.
Rajesh Rayonia

Luxe Arrangements
371 Walnut St. Ext.
Natalya Aseyev

Olena’s Sewing
430 Main St., Unit 209
Yelena Williams

Pure Fuel LLC
470 Shoemaker Lane
Francis Disanti

Riverside Pub
1251 River Road
Raul Reshesh

T’s Jewelers
38 Rising St.
Zinovy Tokman

Wicked Wash
650 Suffield St.
Laura Jennison

AMHERST

Cooley Dickinson Medical Group
170 Universal Dr.
CD Practice Associates Inc.

King’s Tailor Shop
479 West St.
Fikriye King

Pioneer Valley Massage and Acupuncture Center
409 Main St., Room 212
Haiying Fay Conover

Roger’s Express
8 Palley Village Place
Roger Mami

BELCHERTOWN

438 State Street
438 State St.
Alyssa Maggi

Zen Den
32 Lloyd Ave.
Michael Lofland

CHICOPEE

All About You Salon II
1410 Memorial Dr.
Shawna Edmonds

Carter’s Photo Booth
824 Chicopee St.
Keith Carter Jr.

Northeast Apparel Co.
201 Bemis Ave.
Laura Donnelly

Zen Body Works
477 Britton St.
Kaiying Chen

DEERFIELD

Cooley Dickinson Medical Group
29 Elm St.
CD Practice Associates Inc.

EASTHAMPTON

Fresh Pawz Dog Spa
135A Northampton St.
Amanda Barnish

EAST LONGMEADOW

Atrium Dental Group
100 Shaker Road
Tomasz Chrzan

Countryside Store
334 Somers Road
Anil Patel

East Car Sales
389 Elm St.
Wilfredo Gonzalez

East Longmeadow Psychic
10 Crane Ave.
Tina Marks

Kelly Nails & Spa
68 Center Square
Tong To

Kontoured by Krystal
200 North Main St.
Krystal Prendergast

MOTU
520 North Main St.
Harshman Singh

Spartan Hemp Works
241 Hampden Road
David Ayers

ENFIELD

Babka LLC
165 Elm St.
Waqas Ali

Buckle-Up
90 Elm St.
Victor DaSilva

Hair by Tracy
203 North Maple St.
Tracy Truong

Sam’s Food Store
240 Brainard Road
Dilawar Hussain

GRANBY

Carver Farm LLC
20 Carver St.
Christopher Jarrett

Granby 216
216 West State St.
Joimary Acevedo

Joy Travel Agency
216 West State St.
Joimary Acevedo

GREAT BARRINGTON

Clark and Green
113 Bridge St.
Jacob Bekermus

DrumToTheBeat
6 Depot St., Housatonic
Otha Day

Mountainside Massachusetts
8 Haley Road
MC2 Healthcare LLC, David Matteini

Powerback Consulting
151 Christian Hill Road
Genesis ElderCare Rehabilitation Services LLC

Powerback Rehabilitation
153 Christian Hill Road
Genesis ElderCare Rehabilitation Services LLC

Powerback Rehabilitation to You
154 Christian Hill Road
Genesis ElderCare Rehabilitation Services LLC

Powerback Respiratory
152 Christian Hill Road
Genesis ElderCare Rehabilitation Services LLC

Sprouted Roots
20 Seekonk Road
Kelsie Sullivan

Zigon’s Construction
210 Division St.
Kevin Zigon

HADLEY

Cooley Dickinson Medical Group
234 Russell St.
CD Practice Associates Inc.

Kitchen Concepts and Design
117 Russell St.
Ellen Boyle

Kushi Farm
198 River Dr.
Matthew Kushi

River Valley Dental P.C.
63 East St.
Babak Gojgini

Super Kick
367 Russell St.
David Bessone

Valley Artisans
367 Russell St.
Karin Gardner

LUDLOW

Alan E. Gregoire Po-Folks Farm
93 Cady St.
Alan Gregoire

Anchored Down Bookkeeping
P.O. Box 550
Lauren Gauthier

Millside Studio
222 Winsor St.
Ana Serrazina

Pine Hill Landscaping
1674 Center St.
Nathaniel White

Rituale Aesthetics
36 East St.
Leslie Ann Quesada

MONSON

Custom Design Builders
53 Thayer Road
William Lemon

K3M Sitting & Show Services
47 Crest Road
Krystall McKenna

Mario’s & Masoll Clock Repair
178 Main St.
Mario Cardinale

Pooches Paradise
106 Brimfield Road
Michelle Benoit

SOUTH HADLEY

Crossroads Health Group – Rippa Chiropractic & Premier PT
654 New Ludlow Road
Premier Health Group

Hadley Mart
2086 Memorial Dr.
2086 South Hadley Corporation

Halfway House
322 Newton St.
South Hadley Cafe, Inc.

Payless Auto Sale
510 New Ludlow Road
South Hadley Motors LLC

Reilly’s Home Improvement
45 Bardwell St.
Sean Reilly

River’s Edge Barber Shop
28 Main St.
Paul Dove

SOUTHAMPTON

The Pirate’s Daughter
49 Rattle Hill Road
Emily Munska

SPRINGFIELD

3 C’s Barrel Co.
39-41 Eastern Ave.
Carey-Ann Mignott

All Natural Beauty
119 Chestnut St.
Catherine Andere

AMC Cleaning Services
92 Grover St.
Claudia Brito

Bartell and Co.
77 Rencelau St.
Joron Stimage-Norwood

Cedar Auto Sales LLC
175 Spring St.
Mohamad Mourad

CKG Designs
205 Tamarack Dr.
William Patrick

Coastline Automotive
91 Pinevale St.
Berris Gouldbourne

Comb & Co. LLC
1372 Allen St.
Brianna Barcomb

Crazy Andy’s Liquors
711 Boston Road
Ravinder Arora

D & K Landscaping
193 Daviston St.
Luis Rodriguez

Dancehall World Stage
104 Clifton Ave.
Damian Dunkelly

Downtown Painting Service
19 Nye St.
Joel Duran

Downtown SuperMarket
121 Spring St.
121 Spring LLC

The Essence of You
314 Main St.
Shawndell Maurice

Exquiste Café
259 Gresham St.
Mario Deshazo

FJR Towing & Transport
250 Albany St.
Francesco Roman

Forest Hills Landscaping
365 Grand Valley Road
David Paul Robillard

Greater Springfield Midwifery
1502 Allen St.
Kristin Brennan

Heavenly Grooming
1648 Carew St.
Norberto Crespo

Junny’s Auto Repair
638 Worthington St.
Candido Borges

L4L Services LLC
32 Hampden St.
Billy Santiago

Lawn Don Landscaping
192 Spikenard Circle
Eric Robinson

Los Supreme Hot Dogs
100 Verge Ave.
Marielys Rosado

MassMutual Investments
1295 State St.
MML Investors Services

Mocha Emporium
1655 Boston Road
Esam Wahhas

Navedo Quality Services
22 Pasco Road
Ezequiel Navedo Jr.

Paradise Strands
1883 Main St.
Kerri-Ann Warren

Personal Touch
739 Boston Road
True Blue Car Wash

Pudgy Flix
64 Cleveland St.
Maria Cruz

Retro Repairs
64 Joseph St.
Crane Diaz

Rivera’s Inflatable Games
7 Noel St.
Edwin Rivera

Rodriguez Trucking LLC
107 Portulaca Dr.
Pedro Rodriguez

Rose Friendly Ride
70 Marlborough St.
Ian Smith

School of the Noble
24 Schuyler St.
Ahmad Sharif

SJL HR Consulting
62 Virginia St.
Solonia Jordan-Lewis

S.MaR’Ray Fashions
42 Wayne St.
Eniyah Morgan

Springfield Uno Chicago Grill
820 Hall of Fame Ave.
413 Pizza

Squeaky Clean Auto Detail
1213 Worcester St.
Shawn Warren

Tee’s Smoke Shop
2756 Main St.
Terrell Owens

TL Floor Covering
25 Princeton St.
Timothy Luukko

Versatile
15 Clarendon St.
Aidan Kelly

Yum Fresa
2309 Main St., Apt. 10
Andribeth Rivera

STOCKBRIDGE

Can Empowerment Group
4 Church St.
Can Truong

Orchid Health
28 Main St., Unit 2
Jessica Reid

WARE

Get a Grip Occupational Therapy
9 Dugan Road
Audrie Vantangoli

HomeFront Strong
23 West Main St.
Jennifer Baulitz

MJ Mills Co.
66 North St.
Joshua Mills

Towhee Traders
65 Babcock Tavern Road
Michael Meehan

WILBRAHAM

Alpha Oil Co. Inc.
2440 Boston Road
Patricia Diotalevi

The Chrysalis
2141 Boston Road
Ann Smith

Iron Cross-Fitness LLC
65 Post Office Park
Iron Cross-Fitness LLC

Mike Maloni Photography
57 Cherry Dr.
Michael Maloni

Triskele Events
4 Ely Road
Kalyn Burke

BANKRUPTCIES

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Ali, Ahmed, Hassan
Ali, Sophoas
122 Creswell Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/31/2022

Allan, Tracy J
20 Cooley Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/31/2022

Arnold, Vicki Q.
63 Beekman Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/15/2022

Benson, Brittany A.
253 Cady St., Apt. A
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/30/2022

Brooks, Tara M.
268 School St., Apt. 1F
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/01/2022

Burgess, Laura L.
PO Box 8
Lenox Dale, MA 01242
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/07/2022

Carling, Melissa Anne
3 Gedeon Ave.
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/13/2022

Carmen, Eddie
14 Tourigny St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/31/2022

Cichaski, David M.
Cichaski, Kristin L.
80 Carroll Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/31/2022

Crenshaw, Joy
a/k/a Andrade, Joy C.
140 Ellendale Circle
Springfield, MA 01128
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/30/2022

Daley, Sean P.
105 Saint James Ave.
Lee, MA 01238
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/08/2022

Gilligan, Dianne A.
189 State St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/08/2022

Hebb, Daniel H.
Hebb, Tracey S.
31 Clark St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/07/2022

Hoang, Nguyet T.
23 Prospect Ave., Apt. F
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/15/2022

Kuehl, Michael Warren
36 Old Cyrus Stage Road
Rowe, MA 01367
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/12/2022

McKee, Gary W.
McKee, Cynthia A.
89 Jamaica St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/09/2022

McNamara, Thomas J.
McNamara, Leah A.
101 North Blvd.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/31/2022

Pouliot, Deborah L.
643 Newton St., Apt. 19
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/01/2022

Quiles, William
Quiles, Rosa M.
55 Beacon Ter.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/31/2022

Rovezzi, Christopher J.
28 Maple St.
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/08/2022

Santucci, Jacalyn A.
13 Beacon Dr.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/08/2022

Shea, David Michael
39 Grove St.
Turners Falls, MA 01376
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/02/2022

Watkins, Melrose
110 Ravenwood
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/30/2022

