Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of September 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AGAWAM

Agawam Mobile Home Park

80 Springfield St.

Eduardo Royo

DDMT Transportation

712 South West St.

Vitaly Ganouskyy

Hampden County Chiropractic

339 Springfield St.

Tami Nelson

The Indian Restaurant

1422 Main St.

Rajesh Rayonia

Luxe Arrangements

371 Walnut St. Ext.

Natalya Aseyev

Olena’s Sewing

430 Main St., Unit 209

Yelena Williams

Pure Fuel LLC

470 Shoemaker Lane

Francis Disanti

Riverside Pub

1251 River Road

Raul Reshesh

T’s Jewelers

38 Rising St.

Zinovy Tokman

Wicked Wash

650 Suffield St.

Laura Jennison

AMHERST

Cooley Dickinson Medical Group

170 Universal Dr.

CD Practice Associates Inc.

King’s Tailor Shop

479 West St.

Fikriye King

Pioneer Valley Massage and Acupuncture Center

409 Main St., Room 212

Haiying Fay Conover

Roger’s Express

8 Palley Village Place

Roger Mami

BELCHERTOWN

438 State Street

438 State St.

Alyssa Maggi

Zen Den

32 Lloyd Ave.

Michael Lofland

CHICOPEE

All About You Salon II

1410 Memorial Dr.

Shawna Edmonds

Carter’s Photo Booth

824 Chicopee St.

Keith Carter Jr.

Northeast Apparel Co.

201 Bemis Ave.

Laura Donnelly

Zen Body Works

477 Britton St.

Kaiying Chen

DEERFIELD

Cooley Dickinson Medical Group

29 Elm St.

CD Practice Associates Inc.

EASTHAMPTON

Fresh Pawz Dog Spa

135A Northampton St.

Amanda Barnish

EAST LONGMEADOW

Atrium Dental Group

100 Shaker Road

Tomasz Chrzan

Countryside Store

334 Somers Road

Anil Patel

East Car Sales

389 Elm St.

Wilfredo Gonzalez

East Longmeadow Psychic

10 Crane Ave.

Tina Marks

Kelly Nails & Spa

68 Center Square

Tong To

Kontoured by Krystal

200 North Main St.

Krystal Prendergast

MOTU

520 North Main St.

Harshman Singh

Spartan Hemp Works

241 Hampden Road

David Ayers

ENFIELD

Babka LLC

165 Elm St.

Waqas Ali

Buckle-Up

90 Elm St.

Victor DaSilva

Hair by Tracy

203 North Maple St.

Tracy Truong

Sam’s Food Store

240 Brainard Road

Dilawar Hussain

GRANBY

Carver Farm LLC

20 Carver St.

Christopher Jarrett

Granby 216

216 West State St.

Joimary Acevedo

Joy Travel Agency

216 West State St.

Joimary Acevedo

GREAT BARRINGTON

Clark and Green

113 Bridge St.

Jacob Bekermus

DrumToTheBeat

6 Depot St., Housatonic

Otha Day

Mountainside Massachusetts

8 Haley Road

MC2 Healthcare LLC, David Matteini

Powerback Consulting

151 Christian Hill Road

Genesis ElderCare Rehabilitation Services LLC

Powerback Rehabilitation

153 Christian Hill Road

Genesis ElderCare Rehabilitation Services LLC

Powerback Rehabilitation to You

154 Christian Hill Road

Genesis ElderCare Rehabilitation Services LLC

Powerback Respiratory

152 Christian Hill Road

Genesis ElderCare Rehabilitation Services LLC

Sprouted Roots

20 Seekonk Road

Kelsie Sullivan

Zigon’s Construction

210 Division St.

Kevin Zigon

HADLEY

Cooley Dickinson Medical Group

234 Russell St.

CD Practice Associates Inc.

Kitchen Concepts and Design

117 Russell St.

Ellen Boyle

Kushi Farm

198 River Dr.

Matthew Kushi

River Valley Dental P.C.

63 East St.

Babak Gojgini

Super Kick

367 Russell St.

David Bessone

Valley Artisans

367 Russell St.

Karin Gardner

LUDLOW

Alan E. Gregoire Po-Folks Farm

93 Cady St.

Alan Gregoire

Anchored Down Bookkeeping

P.O. Box 550

Lauren Gauthier

Millside Studio

222 Winsor St.

Ana Serrazina

Pine Hill Landscaping

1674 Center St.

Nathaniel White

Rituale Aesthetics

36 East St.

Leslie Ann Quesada

MONSON

Custom Design Builders

53 Thayer Road

William Lemon

K3M Sitting & Show Services

47 Crest Road

Krystall McKenna

Mario’s & Masoll Clock Repair

178 Main St.

Mario Cardinale

Pooches Paradise

106 Brimfield Road

Michelle Benoit

SOUTH HADLEY

Crossroads Health Group – Rippa Chiropractic & Premier PT

654 New Ludlow Road

Premier Health Group

Hadley Mart

2086 Memorial Dr.

2086 South Hadley Corporation

Halfway House

322 Newton St.

South Hadley Cafe, Inc.

Payless Auto Sale

510 New Ludlow Road

South Hadley Motors LLC

Reilly’s Home Improvement

45 Bardwell St.

Sean Reilly

River’s Edge Barber Shop

28 Main St.

Paul Dove

SOUTHAMPTON

The Pirate’s Daughter

49 Rattle Hill Road

Emily Munska

SPRINGFIELD

3 C’s Barrel Co.

39-41 Eastern Ave.

Carey-Ann Mignott

All Natural Beauty

119 Chestnut St.

Catherine Andere

AMC Cleaning Services

92 Grover St.

Claudia Brito

Bartell and Co.

77 Rencelau St.

Joron Stimage-Norwood

Cedar Auto Sales LLC

175 Spring St.

Mohamad Mourad

CKG Designs

205 Tamarack Dr.

William Patrick

Coastline Automotive

91 Pinevale St.

Berris Gouldbourne

Comb & Co. LLC

1372 Allen St.

Brianna Barcomb

Crazy Andy’s Liquors

711 Boston Road

Ravinder Arora

D & K Landscaping

193 Daviston St.

Luis Rodriguez

Dancehall World Stage

104 Clifton Ave.

Damian Dunkelly

Downtown Painting Service

19 Nye St.

Joel Duran

Downtown SuperMarket

121 Spring St.

121 Spring LLC

The Essence of You

314 Main St.

Shawndell Maurice

Exquiste Café

259 Gresham St.

Mario Deshazo

FJR Towing & Transport

250 Albany St.

Francesco Roman

Forest Hills Landscaping

365 Grand Valley Road

David Paul Robillard

Greater Springfield Midwifery

1502 Allen St.

Kristin Brennan

Heavenly Grooming

1648 Carew St.

Norberto Crespo

Junny’s Auto Repair

638 Worthington St.

Candido Borges

L4L Services LLC

32 Hampden St.

Billy Santiago

Lawn Don Landscaping

192 Spikenard Circle

Eric Robinson

Los Supreme Hot Dogs

100 Verge Ave.

Marielys Rosado

MassMutual Investments

1295 State St.

MML Investors Services

Mocha Emporium

1655 Boston Road

Esam Wahhas

Navedo Quality Services

22 Pasco Road

Ezequiel Navedo Jr.

Paradise Strands

1883 Main St.

Kerri-Ann Warren

Personal Touch

739 Boston Road

True Blue Car Wash

Pudgy Flix

64 Cleveland St.

Maria Cruz

Retro Repairs

64 Joseph St.

Crane Diaz

Rivera’s Inflatable Games

7 Noel St.

Edwin Rivera

Rodriguez Trucking LLC

107 Portulaca Dr.

Pedro Rodriguez

Rose Friendly Ride

70 Marlborough St.

Ian Smith

School of the Noble

24 Schuyler St.

Ahmad Sharif

SJL HR Consulting

62 Virginia St.

Solonia Jordan-Lewis

S.MaR’Ray Fashions

42 Wayne St.

Eniyah Morgan

Springfield Uno Chicago Grill

820 Hall of Fame Ave.

413 Pizza

Squeaky Clean Auto Detail

1213 Worcester St.

Shawn Warren

Tee’s Smoke Shop

2756 Main St.

Terrell Owens

TL Floor Covering

25 Princeton St.

Timothy Luukko

Versatile

15 Clarendon St.

Aidan Kelly

Yum Fresa

2309 Main St., Apt. 10

Andribeth Rivera

STOCKBRIDGE

Can Empowerment Group

4 Church St.

Can Truong

Orchid Health

28 Main St., Unit 2

Jessica Reid

WARE

Get a Grip Occupational Therapy

9 Dugan Road

Audrie Vantangoli

HomeFront Strong

23 West Main St.

Jennifer Baulitz

MJ Mills Co.

66 North St.

Joshua Mills

Towhee Traders

65 Babcock Tavern Road

Michael Meehan

WILBRAHAM

Alpha Oil Co. Inc.

2440 Boston Road

Patricia Diotalevi

The Chrysalis

2141 Boston Road

Ann Smith

Iron Cross-Fitness LLC

65 Post Office Park

Iron Cross-Fitness LLC

Mike Maloni Photography

57 Cherry Dr.

Michael Maloni

Triskele Events

4 Ely Road

Kalyn Burke

BANKRUPTCIES

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Ali, Ahmed, Hassan

Ali, Sophoas

122 Creswell Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/31/2022

Allan, Tracy J

20 Cooley Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/31/2022

Arnold, Vicki Q.

63 Beekman Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/15/2022

Benson, Brittany A.

253 Cady St., Apt. A

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/30/2022

Brooks, Tara M.

268 School St., Apt. 1F

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/01/2022

Burgess, Laura L.

PO Box 8

Lenox Dale, MA 01242

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/07/2022

Carling, Melissa Anne

3 Gedeon Ave.

Sturbridge, MA 01566

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/13/2022

Carmen, Eddie

14 Tourigny St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/31/2022

Cichaski, David M.

Cichaski, Kristin L.

80 Carroll Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/31/2022

Crenshaw, Joy

a/k/a Andrade, Joy C.

140 Ellendale Circle

Springfield, MA 01128

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/30/2022

Daley, Sean P.

105 Saint James Ave.

Lee, MA 01238

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/08/2022

Gilligan, Dianne A.

189 State St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/08/2022

Hebb, Daniel H.

Hebb, Tracey S.

31 Clark St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/07/2022

Hoang, Nguyet T.

23 Prospect Ave., Apt. F

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/15/2022

Kuehl, Michael Warren

36 Old Cyrus Stage Road

Rowe, MA 01367

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/12/2022

McKee, Gary W.

McKee, Cynthia A.

89 Jamaica St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/09/2022

McNamara, Thomas J.

McNamara, Leah A.

101 North Blvd.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/31/2022

Pouliot, Deborah L.

643 Newton St., Apt. 19

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/01/2022

Quiles, William

Quiles, Rosa M.

55 Beacon Ter.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/31/2022

Rovezzi, Christopher J.

28 Maple St.

Sturbridge, MA 01566

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/08/2022

Santucci, Jacalyn A.

13 Beacon Dr.

Palmer, MA 01069

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/08/2022

Shea, David Michael

39 Grove St.

Turners Falls, MA 01376

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/02/2022

Watkins, Melrose

110 Ravenwood

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/30/2022