Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of September 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
AGAWAM
Agawam Mobile Home Park
80 Springfield St.
Eduardo Royo
DDMT Transportation
712 South West St.
Vitaly Ganouskyy
Hampden County Chiropractic
339 Springfield St.
Tami Nelson
The Indian Restaurant
1422 Main St.
Rajesh Rayonia
Luxe Arrangements
371 Walnut St. Ext.
Natalya Aseyev
Olena’s Sewing
430 Main St., Unit 209
Yelena Williams
Pure Fuel LLC
470 Shoemaker Lane
Francis Disanti
Riverside Pub
1251 River Road
Raul Reshesh
T’s Jewelers
38 Rising St.
Zinovy Tokman
Wicked Wash
650 Suffield St.
Laura Jennison
AMHERST
Cooley Dickinson Medical Group
170 Universal Dr.
CD Practice Associates Inc.
King’s Tailor Shop
479 West St.
Fikriye King
Pioneer Valley Massage and Acupuncture Center
409 Main St., Room 212
Haiying Fay Conover
Roger’s Express
8 Palley Village Place
Roger Mami
BELCHERTOWN
438 State Street
438 State St.
Alyssa Maggi
Zen Den
32 Lloyd Ave.
Michael Lofland
CHICOPEE
All About You Salon II
1410 Memorial Dr.
Shawna Edmonds
Carter’s Photo Booth
824 Chicopee St.
Keith Carter Jr.
Northeast Apparel Co.
201 Bemis Ave.
Laura Donnelly
Zen Body Works
477 Britton St.
Kaiying Chen
DEERFIELD
Cooley Dickinson Medical Group
29 Elm St.
CD Practice Associates Inc.
EASTHAMPTON
Fresh Pawz Dog Spa
135A Northampton St.
Amanda Barnish
EAST LONGMEADOW
Atrium Dental Group
100 Shaker Road
Tomasz Chrzan
Countryside Store
334 Somers Road
Anil Patel
East Car Sales
389 Elm St.
Wilfredo Gonzalez
East Longmeadow Psychic
10 Crane Ave.
Tina Marks
Kelly Nails & Spa
68 Center Square
Tong To
Kontoured by Krystal
200 North Main St.
Krystal Prendergast
MOTU
520 North Main St.
Harshman Singh
Spartan Hemp Works
241 Hampden Road
David Ayers
ENFIELD
Babka LLC
165 Elm St.
Waqas Ali
Buckle-Up
90 Elm St.
Victor DaSilva
Hair by Tracy
203 North Maple St.
Tracy Truong
Sam’s Food Store
240 Brainard Road
Dilawar Hussain
GRANBY
Carver Farm LLC
20 Carver St.
Christopher Jarrett
Granby 216
216 West State St.
Joimary Acevedo
Joy Travel Agency
216 West State St.
Joimary Acevedo
GREAT BARRINGTON
Clark and Green
113 Bridge St.
Jacob Bekermus
DrumToTheBeat
6 Depot St., Housatonic
Otha Day
Mountainside Massachusetts
8 Haley Road
MC2 Healthcare LLC, David Matteini
Powerback Consulting
151 Christian Hill Road
Genesis ElderCare Rehabilitation Services LLC
Powerback Rehabilitation
153 Christian Hill Road
Genesis ElderCare Rehabilitation Services LLC
Powerback Rehabilitation to You
154 Christian Hill Road
Genesis ElderCare Rehabilitation Services LLC
Powerback Respiratory
152 Christian Hill Road
Genesis ElderCare Rehabilitation Services LLC
Sprouted Roots
20 Seekonk Road
Kelsie Sullivan
Zigon’s Construction
210 Division St.
Kevin Zigon
HADLEY
Cooley Dickinson Medical Group
234 Russell St.
CD Practice Associates Inc.
Kitchen Concepts and Design
117 Russell St.
Ellen Boyle
Kushi Farm
198 River Dr.
Matthew Kushi
River Valley Dental P.C.
63 East St.
Babak Gojgini
Super Kick
367 Russell St.
David Bessone
Valley Artisans
367 Russell St.
Karin Gardner
LUDLOW
Alan E. Gregoire Po-Folks Farm
93 Cady St.
Alan Gregoire
Anchored Down Bookkeeping
P.O. Box 550
Lauren Gauthier
Millside Studio
222 Winsor St.
Ana Serrazina
Pine Hill Landscaping
1674 Center St.
Nathaniel White
Rituale Aesthetics
36 East St.
Leslie Ann Quesada
MONSON
Custom Design Builders
53 Thayer Road
William Lemon
K3M Sitting & Show Services
47 Crest Road
Krystall McKenna
Mario’s & Masoll Clock Repair
178 Main St.
Mario Cardinale
Pooches Paradise
106 Brimfield Road
Michelle Benoit
SOUTH HADLEY
Crossroads Health Group – Rippa Chiropractic & Premier PT
654 New Ludlow Road
Premier Health Group
Hadley Mart
2086 Memorial Dr.
2086 South Hadley Corporation
Halfway House
322 Newton St.
South Hadley Cafe, Inc.
Payless Auto Sale
510 New Ludlow Road
South Hadley Motors LLC
Reilly’s Home Improvement
45 Bardwell St.
Sean Reilly
River’s Edge Barber Shop
28 Main St.
Paul Dove
SOUTHAMPTON
The Pirate’s Daughter
49 Rattle Hill Road
Emily Munska
SPRINGFIELD
3 C’s Barrel Co.
39-41 Eastern Ave.
Carey-Ann Mignott
All Natural Beauty
119 Chestnut St.
Catherine Andere
AMC Cleaning Services
92 Grover St.
Claudia Brito
Bartell and Co.
77 Rencelau St.
Joron Stimage-Norwood
Cedar Auto Sales LLC
175 Spring St.
Mohamad Mourad
CKG Designs
205 Tamarack Dr.
William Patrick
Coastline Automotive
91 Pinevale St.
Berris Gouldbourne
Comb & Co. LLC
1372 Allen St.
Brianna Barcomb
Crazy Andy’s Liquors
711 Boston Road
Ravinder Arora
D & K Landscaping
193 Daviston St.
Luis Rodriguez
Dancehall World Stage
104 Clifton Ave.
Damian Dunkelly
Downtown Painting Service
19 Nye St.
Joel Duran
Downtown SuperMarket
121 Spring St.
121 Spring LLC
The Essence of You
314 Main St.
Shawndell Maurice
Exquiste Café
259 Gresham St.
Mario Deshazo
FJR Towing & Transport
250 Albany St.
Francesco Roman
Forest Hills Landscaping
365 Grand Valley Road
David Paul Robillard
Greater Springfield Midwifery
1502 Allen St.
Kristin Brennan
Heavenly Grooming
1648 Carew St.
Norberto Crespo
Junny’s Auto Repair
638 Worthington St.
Candido Borges
L4L Services LLC
32 Hampden St.
Billy Santiago
Lawn Don Landscaping
192 Spikenard Circle
Eric Robinson
Los Supreme Hot Dogs
100 Verge Ave.
Marielys Rosado
MassMutual Investments
1295 State St.
MML Investors Services
Mocha Emporium
1655 Boston Road
Esam Wahhas
Navedo Quality Services
22 Pasco Road
Ezequiel Navedo Jr.
Paradise Strands
1883 Main St.
Kerri-Ann Warren
Personal Touch
739 Boston Road
True Blue Car Wash
Pudgy Flix
64 Cleveland St.
Maria Cruz
Retro Repairs
64 Joseph St.
Crane Diaz
Rivera’s Inflatable Games
7 Noel St.
Edwin Rivera
Rodriguez Trucking LLC
107 Portulaca Dr.
Pedro Rodriguez
Rose Friendly Ride
70 Marlborough St.
Ian Smith
School of the Noble
24 Schuyler St.
Ahmad Sharif
SJL HR Consulting
62 Virginia St.
Solonia Jordan-Lewis
S.MaR’Ray Fashions
42 Wayne St.
Eniyah Morgan
Springfield Uno Chicago Grill
820 Hall of Fame Ave.
413 Pizza
Squeaky Clean Auto Detail
1213 Worcester St.
Shawn Warren
Tee’s Smoke Shop
2756 Main St.
Terrell Owens
TL Floor Covering
25 Princeton St.
Timothy Luukko
Versatile
15 Clarendon St.
Aidan Kelly
Yum Fresa
2309 Main St., Apt. 10
Andribeth Rivera
STOCKBRIDGE
Can Empowerment Group
4 Church St.
Can Truong
Orchid Health
28 Main St., Unit 2
Jessica Reid
WARE
Get a Grip Occupational Therapy
9 Dugan Road
Audrie Vantangoli
HomeFront Strong
23 West Main St.
Jennifer Baulitz
MJ Mills Co.
66 North St.
Joshua Mills
Towhee Traders
65 Babcock Tavern Road
Michael Meehan
WILBRAHAM
Alpha Oil Co. Inc.
2440 Boston Road
Patricia Diotalevi
The Chrysalis
2141 Boston Road
Ann Smith
Iron Cross-Fitness LLC
65 Post Office Park
Iron Cross-Fitness LLC
Mike Maloni Photography
57 Cherry Dr.
Michael Maloni
Triskele Events
4 Ely Road
Kalyn Burke
BANKRUPTCIES
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Ali, Ahmed, Hassan
Ali, Sophoas
122 Creswell Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/31/2022
Allan, Tracy J
20 Cooley Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/31/2022
Arnold, Vicki Q.
63 Beekman Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/15/2022
Benson, Brittany A.
253 Cady St., Apt. A
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/30/2022
Brooks, Tara M.
268 School St., Apt. 1F
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/01/2022
Burgess, Laura L.
PO Box 8
Lenox Dale, MA 01242
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/07/2022
Carling, Melissa Anne
3 Gedeon Ave.
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/13/2022
Carmen, Eddie
14 Tourigny St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/31/2022
Cichaski, David M.
Cichaski, Kristin L.
80 Carroll Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/31/2022
Crenshaw, Joy
a/k/a Andrade, Joy C.
140 Ellendale Circle
Springfield, MA 01128
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/30/2022
Daley, Sean P.
105 Saint James Ave.
Lee, MA 01238
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/08/2022
Gilligan, Dianne A.
189 State St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/08/2022
Hebb, Daniel H.
Hebb, Tracey S.
31 Clark St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/07/2022
Hoang, Nguyet T.
23 Prospect Ave., Apt. F
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/15/2022
Kuehl, Michael Warren
36 Old Cyrus Stage Road
Rowe, MA 01367
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/12/2022
McKee, Gary W.
McKee, Cynthia A.
89 Jamaica St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/09/2022
McNamara, Thomas J.
McNamara, Leah A.
101 North Blvd.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/31/2022
Pouliot, Deborah L.
643 Newton St., Apt. 19
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/01/2022
Quiles, William
Quiles, Rosa M.
55 Beacon Ter.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/31/2022
Rovezzi, Christopher J.
28 Maple St.
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/08/2022
Santucci, Jacalyn A.
13 Beacon Dr.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/08/2022
Shea, David Michael
39 Grove St.
Turners Falls, MA 01376
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/02/2022
Watkins, Melrose
110 Ravenwood
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/30/2022