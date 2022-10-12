The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AMHERST

Ancestral Bridges Foundation Inc., 61 Chestnut St., Amherst, MA, 01002. Anika Lopes, Same. Non-profit organization receives grants of money and land and leverages these to celebrate BIPOC arts and culture, enable first-time home ownership opportunities and raise the future potential of BIPOC disadvantaged youth.

CHICOPEE

Joel DC Inc., 25 Western Ave., Chicopee, MA, 01020. Lidia Xiomara Tabora, 25 Western Ave., Springfield, MA 01020. Advertising and photo, video production services.

Mason Company Inc., 63 Arnold St., Chicopee, MA, 01013. Kivanny Sanchez, same. Amazon selling essential products.

Trinity Enterprises Inc., 88 Narragansett Blvd., Chicopee, MA, 01013. Hector Bernard Rosa, same. Package delivery service.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Snowy River Properties Inc., 19 Sanford St., East Longmeadow, MA, 01028. Brian Calandruccio, same. Real estate management and maintenance services.

GRANBY

Concorde Defense Systems Unlimited Corp., 22 East St., Granby, MA, 01033. Donald Scott Milligan Syphers, same. United States Department of Defense contractor.

GREENFIELD

Mount Zion Apostolic International Ministry Inc., 180 Chapman St., Greenfield, MA 01301. Allisia Cole Williams, same. This corporation is organized exclusively for religious, and educational, purposes. It will be engaged in educating individuals about the truth of the gospel of God.

HOLYOKE

Universal Plastics Solutions Inc., 75 Whiting Farms Road, Holyoke, MA, 01040. Jay Kumar, 274 Tanglewood Dr. Longmeadow, MA 01106. Sales and brokerage of manufactured products.

LUDLOW

Operation Veteran Vacation Inc., 19 Voltage Ave., Ludlow, MA, 01056. Justin Torrey, same. Charitable organization established exclusively for the purposes of sending veterans and the families on camping trips to bond.

NORTHAMPTON

The Emerson Way Homeowners Association Inc., 199 Emerson Way, Northampton, MA, 01062. James Greenman, 176 Emerson Way Northampton, MA 01062. Homeowners association for the management, maintenance and repair of association property.

PITTSFIELD

CMPC USA Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Joaquim Rojas, same. Lumber product sales.

F A S Carpinter Corp., 137 Onota St. Fl. 137 B2, Pittsfield, MA, 01201. Francisco Assis De Souza, same. Carpentry services.

P.A. Portner Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA, 01201. Dave Worrell Sr., 19216 Orbit Drive Gaithersburg, MD 20879. Home improvement services.

The Apollo Ensemble of Boston Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA, 01201. Elias Miller, same. A nonprofit corporation organized exclusively to organize public concerts and related events to promote musical education and artistic expression in the Greater Boston area.

SOUTH HADLEY

Premier Health Group Inc., 654 New Ludlow Road, South Hadley, MA, 01075. Michelle Dubuc, same. Business providing exceptional health care services including, but not limited to, chiropractic, physical therapy and massage therapy to maximize the pain-free functional and recreational activities of patients, and doing any and all other business related thereto.

SOUTHAMPTON

KDV Construction and Home Improvement Inc., 130 Fomer Road, Southampton, MA, 01073. Dmitriy Kondratyev, same. Construction and home improvement services.

SPRINGFIELD

CC Tours Inc., 1122 Bay St., Springfield, MA 01109. Jason Lu, same. Travel and tours business.

MMA Express Inc., 51 Denton Circle, Springfield, MA, 01104. Mahmoud M. Awkal, same. Long and short haul trucking.

Peking House Dong Inc., 844 Liberty St., Springfield, MA, 01104. Yidi dong, same. Restaurant.

Tacos Azteca Corp., 92 Johnson St., Springfield, MA, 01108. Diego D Rivas Martinez, same. Food and catering business.

Zaji Mission Inc., 797 Armory St., Springfield, MA, 01107. Zash Lee Hernandez, same. Assisting in helping people in cleaning home office churches needed in daily living and in any activities and special events as a mission.

WESTFIELD

Digi Healthy Vending Inc., 37 1/2 Mechanic Street, Westfield, MA, 01085. Benjamin P. Digiammo, same. Distributing healthy vending options.

S&V Corp., 12 Montgomery St. Apt. B, Westfield, MA, 01085. Vitalii Bobryk, same. Construction services.