Dr. Richard Basile Joins Berkshire Surgical Services of BMC, Berkshire Vein Center

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Health Systems announced the appointment of Dr. Richard Basile, board-certified in general surgery and certified by the American Board of Venous & Lymphatic Medicine, to the physician staff of Berkshire Surgical Services of BMC.

Basile, who has operated Basile Vein Specialists for many years, has been named medical director of the Berkshire Vein Center at BMC. As a result, he is closing his Basile Vein Specialists practice and will provide advanced vein-care services at the Berkshire Vein Center beginning on March 2.

Basile had a busy practice in general and vascular surgery for more than 20 years at Berkshire Medical Center, and has also served as medical director of the Center for Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine at BMC for several years. He established Basile Vein Specialists in 2010 and now brings his experience in vein care to the Berkshire Vein Center at BMC.

In providing vein-care services, Basile will be joined by Dr. Adam Bowling, a general surgeon at Berkshire Surgical Services of BMC who is currently working toward certification by the American Board of Venous & Lymphatic Medicine.

Basile received his medical degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo and completed his residency in general surgery at Berkshire Medical Center. He is certified as a vein specialist and as a registered vascular sonographer, including as a registered physician in vascular ultrasound interpretation.

The Berkshire Vein Center is located in the BMC Medical Arts Complex, 777 North St., Pittsfield, fourth floor. For an appointment with Basile, ask your physician for a referral or call the Berkshire Vein Center at (413) 445-6422.