Top Page Banner

Daily News HCN News & Notes

Elms College School of Nursing Ranks in Top 10 of Massachusetts Nursing Schools

By 517

CHICOPEE — The School of Nursing at Elms College ranks in the top 10 of “Best Nursing Schools in Massachusetts,” according to a recent ranking by registerednursing.org.

“We are very pleased and gratified to be recognized by registerednursing.org as a top nursing program in the state,” said Kathleen Scoble, dean of the School of Nursing. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our nursing faculty and staff to provide a high-quality nursing curriculum for our students. As a result, Elms College nursing students have performed extraordinarily well on the NCLEX-RN [National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses] exam over the past three years, with an average pass rate of 98%.”

To determine this year’s rankings, registerednursing.org researched the 40 nursing programs across the state and analyzed their students’ performance on the NCLEX-RN exam over the past five years. In 2019, Elms College nurses achieved a 97% pass rate on the exam, while the national pass rate was 91%.

This is the third top-10 ranking for Elms College’s School of Nursing over the past year. It has been ranked in the top 10 of nursing schools in Massachusetts according to both nurse.org and  niche.com.

Tags:

Related Posts

Holyoke Mall Marks 35 Years

By

Elms to Launch Computer Science, Computer IT and Security Majors

By

Lawyer on the Line Event Slated for May 20

By