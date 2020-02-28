Elms College School of Nursing Ranks in Top 10 of Massachusetts Nursing Schools

CHICOPEE — The School of Nursing at Elms College ranks in the top 10 of “Best Nursing Schools in Massachusetts,” according to a recent ranking by registerednursing.org.

“We are very pleased and gratified to be recognized by registerednursing.org as a top nursing program in the state,” said Kathleen Scoble, dean of the School of Nursing. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our nursing faculty and staff to provide a high-quality nursing curriculum for our students. As a result, Elms College nursing students have performed extraordinarily well on the NCLEX-RN [National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses] exam over the past three years, with an average pass rate of 98%.”

To determine this year’s rankings, registerednursing.org researched the 40 nursing programs across the state and analyzed their students’ performance on the NCLEX-RN exam over the past five years. In 2019, Elms College nurses achieved a 97% pass rate on the exam, while the national pass rate was 91%.

This is the third top-10 ranking for Elms College’s School of Nursing over the past year. It has been ranked in the top 10 of nursing schools in Massachusetts according to both nurse.org and niche.com.