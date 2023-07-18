Dress for Success Western Massachusetts Moving to Downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Dress for Success Western Massachusetts is relocating from the Eastfield Mall to its new location at 45 Lyman St. in downtown Springfield. The new location is ideally situated close to major transportation, including Union Station and the main bus terminal. This will be more accessible for users of public transit and provides Dress for Success Western Massachusetts additional space to provide services and programs to reach more women, transgender, and non-binary people.

“Having a new home with space for offices, a meeting room, and a computer lab will be transformative,” Executive Director Margaret Tantillo said. “Being able to come together in person under one roof will help strengthen and build our already vibrant community.”

This transition to the new space will be performed with minimal interruption of services. The organization’s programs — Foot in the Door, Digital Literacy Coaching, the Margaret Fitzgerald Mentorship Program, and the Professional Women’s Group — are not being affected by the move. Appointments for interview clothing and work apparel are being paused and will resume on or before Aug. 1.

During this transitional period, the organization is unable to accept clothing and accessory donations. As always, financial support is greatly needed and appreciated. Financial donations can be made at www.dfswm.org.

“Every donation provides support to our programming and allows us to reach more marginalized women,” Tantillo said.