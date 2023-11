EAST LONGMEADOW — East Longmeadow residents approved two ballot questions on Tuesday regarding funding for construction of a new high school at 180 Maple St. and a new natatorium/pool at the school.

Funding for the $177 million high-school project ($82 million of which will be reimbursed by the Massachusetts School Building Authority) passed by a margin of 3,577 to 1,617, while the pool question passed 3,219 to 1,948.