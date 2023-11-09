Monson Savings Bank’s Community Giving Initiative Is Back

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank (MSB) is inviting the public to submit their votes for the bank’s 2024 Community Giving Initiative.

For more than a decade, MSB has sought the help of community members to plan the bank’s community giving activities. Each year, the bank encourages the public to vote for the nonprofit charitable organizations they would like the bank to support during the coming year. Everyone is welcome to cast their vote online at www.monsonsavings.bank/cgi.

Voters may provide the names of up to three organizations they would like MSB to donate to in 2024. The only requirements are that a nominee is designated a nonprofit and provides services within the bank’s geography. Monson Savings allows each person one vote for three organizations. Voting ends on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 3 p.m.

Monson Savings Bank pledges to support the 10 organizations that receive the highest number of votes. The top 10 vote recipients will be announced by mid-January.

Visitors to the voting page can also view a compiled list of organizations that the bank has supported in years past, as well as previously nominated organizations.

“The Monson Savings Bank team supports thousands of community members each year. By holding the Community Giving Initiative and gathering input from locals, we ensure that the voice of the community is heard and their chosen charitable organizations will be supported,” said Dan Moriarty, president and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. “This tradition is one we look forward to each year. We are incredibly grateful for the public’s feedback and support.”