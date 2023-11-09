Skoler Abbott Receives Empowering Women Award

SPRINGFIELD — Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C., a labor and employment law firm serving employers in the Greater Springfield area, has been named to Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly’s inaugural Empowering Women list.

The award recognizes Skoler Abbott for its strong commitment to hiring and promoting women, providing mentoring and opportunities for professional advancement to women attorneys, and establishing programs and policies to help women attorneys thrive professionally. Skoler Abbott was the only law firm in Western Mass. to receive this honor.

“Skoler Abbott is committed to providing female attorneys with the time, mentorship, and support to promote their success within the firm, to become recognized leaders in the legal profession, and to build meaningful relationships within the community,” said attorney Erica Flores, a partner at the firm. “Three of our five partners are females, all of whom were promoted from within. Our female attorneys have been recognized with a variety of awards, including Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly’s Top Women of Law. We are incredibly proud of our women attorneys and staff, and we will continue to make the empowerment of women a high priority.”