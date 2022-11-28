Eastern States Exposition Donates 4-H Beef to Organizations Serving the Needy

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Eastern States Exposition (ESE) donated premium beef from a prize 4-H steer to the West Springfield Parish Cupboard and Springfield’s Open Pantry and Friends of the Homeless. Acting on behalf of the exposition and its board of directors, ESE President and CEO Gene Cassidy bid on and purchased the middleweight commended steer at the 4-H beef auction held during the Big E.

The 1,240-pound steer was raised by Lily Dias of Massachusetts, who purchased it as a calf and spent a full year growing it to market weight to participate in the four-day 4-H beef program at the fair.

Cassidy said the donation of premium 4-H beef will help feed the hungry in the community and draws attention to the importance of farmers and production livestock. “The exposition’s 4-H agriculture programs support youth, and the 4-H beef sale rewards the hard work of young, aspiring agriculturists who will be our future food producers. It is our privilege to support 4-H and provide this donation at an important time of year.”

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno offered thanks for the donation to Friends of the Homeless and Open Pantry. “This much-needed, top-quality beef donation will go a long way in helping those in need. I am very grateful for the partnerships and friendships we have developed to keep this heartwarming and uplifting tradition going strong.”

The Parish Cupboard, Open Pantry, and Friends of the Homeless will each receive approximately 200 pounds of ground beef and stew meat, packaged in three-pound units.

The 2022 4-H beef sale presented 25 steer for sale to area buyers, which included restaurants, businesses, colleges, farms, and individuals. The sale generated $133,719 in total sales that directly benefit the participating 4-H youths who use the money for college or to purchase another steer for the following year’s program.