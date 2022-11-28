Top Banner

Daily News

Nominations Sought for Difference Makers Class of 2023

By 13

SPRINGFIELDBusinessWest is now accepting nominations for its Difference Makers class of 2023.

This program, initiated in 2009, is a celebration of individuals, groups, organizations, and families that are positively impacting the Pioneer Valley and are, as the name suggests, making a difference in this region. As previous classes have shown, there are many ways to do this: through work within the community on one or many initiatives to improve quality of life; through success in business, public service, or education; through contributions that inspire others to get involved; through imaginative efforts to help solve one or more societal issues; or through a combination of the above.

Nominations for the class of 2023 are due by Saturday, Dec. 10, and can be submitted at businesswest.com/difference-makers-nomination-form.

For more information, call Melissa Hallock, Marketing and Events director, at (413) 781-8600, ext. 100, or email [email protected].

Tags:

Related Posts

TUCKed In Eldercare, Care Management and Consulting Welcomes Katie Krupka

By

Shakespeare & Company Announces Fall Slate of Workshops and Intensives

By

Girls Inc. of the Valley Announces HERstory Virtual Trivia Night

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online
buy generic cialis buy cialis