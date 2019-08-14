Easthampton Savings Bank Foundation donates $5,000 to Hilltown Community Health Center

EASTHAMPTON — Matthew S. Sosik, president and CEO of bankESB, announced that the Easthampton Saving Bank Foundation awarded a $5,000 grant to the capital campaign for the John P. Musante Health Center of Hilltown Community Health Center Inc. (HCHC).

The John P. Musante Health Center, located at 70 Boltwood Walk in Amherst, provides accessible and affordable health care for primary and preventative medical, dental, and behavioral health care services.

“We are so pleased to accept the Easthampton Savings Bank Foundation donation in support of the John P. Musante Health Center and its mission to provide affordable, accessible healthcare for everyone in the community,” said Eliza Lake, CEO of HCHC.

In addition to medical and dental services, the center provides behavioral/mental health services, eye care, and numerous community services. The John P. Musante Health Center’s service area includes Amherst, Hadley, Northampton, Hatfield, Belchertown, Ware, South Hadley, Sunderland, South Deerfield and Leverett.

“HCHC is one of the great organizations within western MA that provides accessible, affordable services to ensure the health of all Hilltown residents,” said Sosik. “We are proud to support their efforts in enhancing the lives of people who can sometimes be turned down due to their inability to pay for services.”