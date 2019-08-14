WNEU Teams Up with Comcast to Offer ‘Xfinity On Campus’ for Its Students

SPRINGFIELD — Comcast has announced that it will be bringing its Xfinity On Campus service to Western New England University, allowing students to watch live TV, On Demand and recorded content on their IP-enabled devices, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

The service is included with room and board for students living in on-campus housing.

Xfinity On Campus offers more than 100 live channels including every major broadcast network, as well as channels like AMC, Bravo, ESPN, FX and MTV through Comcast’s Xfinity Stream app and portal. The service also includes access to thousands of current season TV shows and hit movies via Xfinity On Demand. While off campus, students can use the Xfinity Stream app to login and access TV Everywhere programming that’s part of their subscription.

“Western New England University is dedicated to providing our student body with high-quality educational experiences along with a full-featured on-campus residency package that gives them variety in how they relax and socialize,” said Bryan Gross, vice president for Enrollment Management and Marketing at Western New England University. “Xfinity On Campus is an entertainment solution that allows students to gather where they want and when — it works with their academic schedules.”

Xfinity On Campus provides an opportunity to introduce a younger audience to Xfinity X1 — Comcast’s next-generation video product currently enjoyed by residential customers throughout the nation. Xfinity X1 delivers an immersive and personalized entertainment experience across devices in an interface that is sleek, intuitive and makes search and discovery of content easier than ever.

“We’re excited to bring Xfinity on Campus to Western New England University and to give even more students the ability to enjoy their favorite entertainment across devices whenever it is convenient for them,” said Brian Ferney, vice president of Sales and Marketing for Comcast’s Western New England Region.