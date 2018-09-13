Educare Springfield to Break Ground on Sept. 17

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield will be host to the 24 Educare early-education center to be built in the U.S., and the only one in Massachusetts, with a groundbreaking to be held at 100 Hickory St., adjacent to Brookings School, on Monday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.

Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will be joined by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno; Educare officials; Janis Santos, executive director of Holyoke Chicopee Springfield Head Start; other representatives of the Commonwealth; local leaders in philanthropy and project funders; representatives of Springfield College and Old Hill Neighborhood Council; and other community members for the official groundbreaking of the nearly $14 million early-education school that will serve children from birth to age 5 in an all-day program.

Educare offers an early-education model designed to help narrow the achievement gap for children living in poverty and represents a national collaboration between the Buffett Early Childhood Fund and the Ounce of Prevention Fund. Currently, there are 23 Educare schools located in 15 states across the country, including urban and suburban communities.