Baystate Health and VertitechIT Partner to Launch baytechIT

HOLYOKE — Baystate Health and VertitechIT announced the formation of a new company to meet the increasingly complex IT needs of medical practices, clinics, and healthcare social-service organizations in the Western Mass. and Northern Conn. regions.

BaytechIT is a first-of-its-kind independent joint venture, providing monitoring and management of information-technology networks, telephony, clinical engineering support, and other IT-related consulting and engineering expertise previously unaffordable to the local healthcare community. Already serving Baystate Health, its operating medical practices, and several large and mid-sized offices and clinics, baytechIT currently has 150 clients and manages/monitors more than 16,000 endpoint devices.

“While we’re rooted in technology, baytechIT focuses on how to make IT useful and valuable to our clients. Rather than seeing IT as a cost or an imposition, we want to make it an invaluable asset woven into the fabric of a medical practice,” said baytechIT President Patrick Streck.

Added baytechIT Executive Vice President Steve Shaw, “this requires a highly specific set of skills and experience in healthcare IT that most independent practices either don’t have or can’t afford. Meeting this need will ultimately have a positive impact on patient care throughout our community.”

BaytechIT will be headquartered in Holyoke with additional offices throughout Western Mass.