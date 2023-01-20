EforAll Berkshire County Awards $13,000 to Fall 2022 Business Accelerator Cohort

PITTSFIELD — Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) Berkshire County awarded $13,000 in prizes to the fall 2022 Business Accelerator cohort at an awards ceremony held at the Berkshire Innovation Center on Jan. 12.

The showcase kicked off with 16 businesses sharing their product or service during networking and dinner, catered by MadJacks BBQ. Following the showcase, the gala opened with remarks from long-time EforAll volunteer and mentor Diana Wall. The class speaker, Tiffany Wilding-White, followed. She was chosen by her colleagues and shared many of the lessons of the program and plans for the 2022 cohort.

The awards were granted as follows:

• $500 to Dana Grieb of Bumblebee Pet Care in Pittsfield received the Paula Buxbaum Award, established in honor of a member of the fall 2021 cohort who passed away during her time in the program. This award in Buxbaum’s memory is granted to an individual making a career pivot and incorporating a social mission into their business;

• $1,000 to Molly Racette of Herbellion/Molly and Herbs in North Adams;

• $2,000 to Lisa Mendel of Mendel’s Stained Glass Art Studio in Adams;

• $2,000 to Julie Haagenson of New Pathways Coaching and Consulting in Pittsfield;

• $2,000 to Tiffany Wilding-White of Mind Over Motion in Lee;

• A $2,500 award sponsored by the Lee Bank Foundation to Christina Meucci of the Recovery Room in Pittsfield; and

• $3,000 to Michelle Marrocco and Tiffany Boyden of Berkshire Pup People in North Adams.

EforAll’s next Business Accelerator class will begin in 2023, with applications due on Jan. 25. Applications may be found at eforall.org/berkshire-county.