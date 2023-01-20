Scholarship and Fellowship Awards Available from Horace Smith Fund

WESTFIELD — The Horace Smith Fund, now in its 124th year, makes scholarship and fellowship money available for graduates of Hampden County public and private high schools. Scholarship awards of $12,000 are distributed as $3,000 annually, renewable each year until graduation. Fellowship awards of $15,000 are distributed as $5,000 annually, renewable for two additional years. Students must maintain at least a B average in college.

Recipients are selected on a variety of criteria, including financial need, college entrance exam scores (if taken), class rank, extracurricular activities, and recommendations. Of great importance is a personal written account of why the student feels deserving of financial assistance. Fellowship applicants must also submit their transcripts and, if applicable, GRE or degree-specific test scores. All recipients must be full-time students and residents of Hampden County.

Last year, $249,000 was awarded to 20 individuals. Scholarships were given to 14 graduating seniors from eight Hampden County high schools. Three scholarships were also awarded to current college students to assist them in completing their undergraduate degrees. Three fellowships were given to college graduates pursuing graduate degrees, who had graduated from Hampden County high schools.

Completed applications must be received either electronically or by mail to the Horace Smith Fund at 16 Union Ave., Suite 2K, Westfield, MA 01085 no later than March 15. Applications are available at local high-school guidance offices, college financial-aid offices, online at www.horacesmithfund.org, or by calling (413) 739-4222.