Elms College Plans to Reopen Campus for Fall Semester

CHICOPEE — Elms College announced that it intends to reopen campus for the fall 2020 semester following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elms College President Harry Dumay has appointed a task force of campus leaders in academics, residential life, public safety, and other areas to assess the possible return of services, such as on-campus housing and dining. The task force will determine when the services can reopen while at the same time ensuring the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff. An official reopening date will be determined with the task force’s recommendations.

“We will only allow our students to return to campus by observing the COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and recommendations of state and national public-health experts,” Dumay said. “It is also likely that there will be a number of changes to the way we have operated in the past in terms of social interactions and other protocols.”

He noted that all summer-session courses will remain online. For additional information regarding Elms College’s monitoring, planning, and response to COVID-19, visit www.elms.edu/coronavirus.