Elms College to Host Third Annual Executive Leadership Breakfast

CHICOPEE — Elms College will host its third annual Executive Leadership Breakfast on Thursday, April 9 for the region’s business executives, state and local legislators, and community leaders.

The keynote speaker for the event is U.S. Rep. Richard Neal. His talk, “Leadership in Turbulent Times,” will examine how our congressional delegation is providing leadership on issues that could impact the economy of the Western Mass. region.

Neal was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1988. He currently serves as chair of the powerful tax-writing Ways and Means Committee. He is a co-chairman of the New England Congressional Caucus, where he advocates for the unique regional interests of the six New England states, and is the Democratic leader of the Friends of Ireland Caucus. Prior to his time in Congress, Neal was a high-school teacher, member of the Springfield City Council, and mayor of Springfield. He is a longtime lecturer at UMass Amherst.

This annual event features talks by the region’s leaders on topics of relevance that impact all sectors of business and the economy in Western Mass. Corporate sponsorships are available for this event, and an invitation is required to attend. For more information on the various sponsorship opportunities or to request an invitation, call the Elms College Office of Institutional Advancement at (413) 265-2448.