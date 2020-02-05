Unify Against Bullying Seeks Hair Salons to Participate in Cut-a-Thon

SPRINGFIELD — Hair-salon owners and their teams are being asked to make a difference in the fight against bullying. On Saturday, April 4, Unify Against Bullying is looking for local and regional salons to participate in a one-day Cut-a-Thon, donating proceeds from haircuts, blowouts, and styling to the anti-bullying organization.

Some salons will also offer temporary pink hair color — the signature color of Unify Against Bullying. In addition, each salon will add its own fun activities and promotions for the event. Although the main event is being held on April 4, some salon owners can choose the option to hold the fundraiser for the whole month to make it easier on their team.

This year, Basia Belz, a Unify Against Bullying board member and owner of Vivid Hair Salon, located at 99 Elm St., Westfield, will chair the event. Salon owners who wish to participate can contact Belz at (413) 564-0062 or [email protected].

“It’s a fun day for a great cause, and everyone leaves the salon feeling and looking fabulous, each in their own unique way,” said Christine Maiwald, executive director of Unify Against Bullying. “We love how each salon is embracing Unify Against Bullying and being creative in their vision for the Cut-a-Thon.”