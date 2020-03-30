Elms College Welcomes Antoinette Candia-Bailey

CHICOPEE — Elms College has named accomplished higher-education executive Antoinette Candia-Bailey the college’s first vice president of Student Affairs and chief Diversity officer. Reporting directly to the president, Candia-Bailey, who will join Elms College on April 1, will be responsible for the strategic oversight and management of the college’s Student Affairs and Diversity and Inclusion offices.

Candia-Bailey is joining Elms from the University of Wisconsin Madison (UWM), where she currently serves as senior project coordinator to the deputy vice chancellor for Diversity & Inclusion. Prior to that, she was associate dean of students and Student Life at UWM.

Abiding by the college’s social-distancing policy during the COVID-19 pandemic, she will be working remotely at the start of her tenure.

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Candia-Bailey to Elms College,” said Elms College President Harry Dumay. “The fact that she is joining the college in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic highlights the strategic importance of this position to the college. She brings a wealth of experience in both student-affairs administration and diversity and inclusion, and has served in multiple roles within each discipline. I look forward to having her join my cabinet and collaborating with her on the strategic direction of the college.”

The position of vice president of Student Affairs and chief Diversity officer is a new one for the college. Candia-Bailey will be responsible for providing leadership, management, and supervision to the director of Diversity and Inclusion, the dean of students, the director of Campus Ministry, and the director of Athletics. She will advise the president and other members of the executive leadership team on all student-affairs and diversity matters.

Candia-Bailey has more than 20 years of progressive experience in student affairs and diversity and inclusion at higher-education institutions, including North Carolina State University, Towson University in Maryland, and North Carolina A&T State University. She holds a doctoral degree in leadership studies from North Carolina A&T State University, a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling and disability studies from Michigan State University, and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Lincoln University in Missouri.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to join the Elms College Cabinet, led by President Harry E. Dumay,” Candia-Bailey said. “I look forward to playing a role in promoting and advocating the success of all of our students. I am excited to contribute to the strategic goals, mission, and vision by being a student-centered advocate.”