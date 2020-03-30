JGS Lifecare Praises LPN Caleb Poirier as He Reports to New York with U.S. Army Reserves

LONGMEADOW — Caleb Poirier, an LPN who spends his evenings caring for frail elders at the Leavitt Family Jewish Home at JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow, is a consummate team member — in more than one way.

After serving in Afghanistan, Poirier continued his military commitment in the U.S. Army Reserves. With his unit, he has been called to duty to support the medical teams in New York during the COVID-19 crisis. Once again, he is on the front lines in support of our country.

“Caleb has compassion, kindness, excellent attention to detail, and a quirky sense of humor, four qualities that are imperative as a nurse,” said Shannon Wesson, director of Nursing at JGS Lifecare. “He will be an amazing asset to his team.”

Wesson called Poirier “a true healthcare hero, as are all the others in healthcare who report to work daily and care for our sick and frail. We will welcome him back home post-deployment and celebrate his dedication, when we can all be together post-COVID-19.”

JGS Lifecare joins the local community in thanking Poirier and many other healthcare heroes for caring for the sick and frail at their greatest time of need, and wishes him and his unit safe travels and a safe return home.