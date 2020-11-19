Eric Ohanian Recognized as a 2020 ACEC/MA Young Professional of the Year

WESTFIELD — Eric Ohanian, structural project engineer at Tighe & Bond Inc., was named a 2020 Young Professional of the Year by the American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA). This award recognizes the accomplishments of young engineers by highlighting their interesting and unique work, and the resulting impact on society.

Ohanian has been a key contributor to the successful rise of Tighe & Bond’s bridge-design and assessment practice over the last few years. His extensive experience and knowledge of engineering design have greatly contributed to the service the firm provides to municipal and DOT clients, including assisting numerous towns with applications for more than $3 million in grant funding for bridges. Beyond bridge design, his work includes business development, project management, marketing, mentoring, and engineering.

His hard work was recognized early in his career with Tighe & Bond when he was selected to join the first year-long Aspiring Leaders Program. This provided an opportunity to work directly with senior leadership and solve upcoming challenges. His contributions to the program resulted in the development of a new internal quality management committee, of which he is an active member.

“Eric is not only an exemplary leader, but he also embodies Tighe & Bond’s philosophy of giving back to the community,” said Bob Belitz, president and CEO of Tighe & Bond. “He has organized numerous office-wide programs that allow employees to be involved in charity events and a variety of service projects. I am looking forward to seeing him continue to strengthen his community service and have a positive impact on our firm and the engineering industry.”

Ohanian’s extensive volunteerism has led him to hold many leadership and committee roles with professional organizations such as Structural Engineers of Massachusetts and the Boston Society of Civil Engineers. He also started an annual charity mini-golf tournament out of the firm’s Westwood office to benefit the Greater Boston Food Bank. The engineers turned the office space into a mini-golf course for an evening and constructed holes for the course. Donations for the food bank were collected in the form of ‘greens fees’ at each player’s discretion. Ohanian then organized an outing to present the group donation and volunteer as a group at the Food Bank, sorting 22,000 pounds of food to provide 15,000 meals to people across Eastern Mass.

Ohanian will be honored by ACEC/MA alongside other award recipients at its 2021 awards gala.