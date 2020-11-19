Anthony Worden to Succeed Michael Tucker as Greenfield Cooperative Bank President

GREENFELD — Kevin O’Neil, chairman of the board of directors of Greenfield Cooperative Bank (GCB) and its Northampton Cooperative Bank division, announced the promotion of Anthony Worden to president and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2021. This promotion is in anticipation of the retirement of current President and CEO Michael Tucker.

Tucker is relinquishing his title as president, but will remain CEO until his actual retirement in January 2022, when Worden will take over that role as well. Tucker will remain as a director of the bank and holding company. O’Neil noted that this transition schedule is part of an overall succession plan for the bank that the board adopted some time ago.

“Tony is highly qualified for this role, and has 22-plus years experience in community banking,” O’Neil said. “He has been part of Greenfield Coop’s leadership team since 2009 and has been one of the drivers for our success. We look forward to his leadership of the bank in the coming decade.”

Worden has worked closely with Tucker in addressing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic within the bank and its local communities. Tucker also noted he has complete confidence in Worden’s ability to lead the bank into the future.

“Tony has already been leading a large part of our bank team,” Tucker said. “This includes his recent work to ensure the bank was able to offer Paycheck Protection Program loans for businesses of all sizes during this pandemic. He has also played a key role in helping the bank reach out to consumers and businesses to keep GCB focused on the future of our local communities and our bank.”

Worden said he is honored and excited to take on his new role at the bank. “GCB has long been a supporter of small business and consumers in Hampshire and Franklin counties, and more recently business customers in the Hampden County market. It is my intention to continue this tradition.”

O’Neil noted the board was pleased to be able to select someone like Worden who already knows and values GCB’s traditions and internal culture. A Pioneer Valley resident for the past 30 years, he is a director, executive committee member, and chair of the governance committee for the United Way of Franklin County; a former director of the Franklin County Community Development Corp.; and a former director of the Berkshire Brewing Co. of South Deerfield. He received his bachelor’s degree from UMass Amherst and his MBA from the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst, and he is a graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania.