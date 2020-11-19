FutureHealth, Insurance for Students to Combine Forces

SPRINGFIELD — FutureHealth announced it has entered into an agreement with Insurance for Students, located in Delray Beach, Fla., to combine their expertise as one company. They have developed and will be distributing the next generation of student insurance products and services.

Pat White, president and founder of Insurance for Students, has been designing, marketing, and administering comprehensive student accident and health plans for colleges and universities for more than 40 years.

Kevin Saremi, president and founder of FutureHealth, has been providing online health-education programs that address mental health and other health-related issues within the student market. Prior to starting FutureHealth, he founded Consolidated Health Plans (now Wellfleet), a third-party administrator for student health-insurance products for more than 20 years, before selling the company to Berkshire Hathaway.

“The opportunity to enhance our portfolio of products and services will provide our clients with benefits not traditionally associated with broker services,” White said.

Added Saremi, “through Pat’s extensive broker background and our proprietary platform of mental-health and wellness programs, we are providing benefits that one would not typically expect from their insurance company.”