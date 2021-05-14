Fresh Paint Springfield Mural Festival to Return June 5-13

SPRINGFIELD — Fresh Paint Springfield, the mural festival that began in 2019 in downtown Springfield and transformed large, exterior walls into art, will be returning to Springfield on June 5-13. This year’s festival will feature new murals in downtown Springfield and in Mason Square.

“The city and I are happy to continue to support our mural festival that began in 2019,” Mayor Domenic Sarno said. “Simply put, these murals bring a welcoming vibrancy and creativity to our downtown. I want to thank Fresh Paint Springfield for their continued partnership in making our community colorful and enhancing our city’s aesthetics and pedestrian experience, which all leads to people spending money by patronizing our business and cultural amenities.”

Among the murals that will be part of Fresh Paint 2021 are “Pioneers Past and Present,” which will be painted by local portrait painters in Mason Square, and the repainting of a historic mural on the Mosque 13 building on State Street.

For news and updates about this year’s festival, visit www.freshpaintspringfield.com.