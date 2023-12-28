Eversource Recognized as a 5 Year Champion of Corporate Responsibility by Newsweek

BOSTON — Newsweek magazine, in partnership with global research and data firm Statista, publishes an annual list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. Eversource Energy has again been named among the top-scoring utilities on the 2024 list, and was also named a 5 Year Champion by Newsweek for being recognized among the nation’s most responsible companies every year since its list was introduced.

“Operating in an ethically, socially, and environmentally responsible manner is a choice we embrace across all areas of our company,” Eversource Chairman, President, and CEO Joe Nolan said. “With a constant focus to advance environmental and social justice, it’s rewarding to be recognized as a positive force in the way our employees work every day to provide our customers with the cost-conscious service they need today while also laying the foundation for new technologies and innovations for an even better future ahead.”

In the 2024 list, Eversource ranked fifth in the nation among 59 companies in the Energy & Utilities category, and 154th overall on the top-600 list among the leading 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the U.S. The company earned the highest environmental score in the utility industry and the highest overall ranking of any utility in the Northeast and the Eastern Seaboard.

The annual list determines the most responsible companies based on their corporate social sustainability performance and reputation. Eversource and the other recognized companies were featured in the Dec. 15 issue of the newsmagazine.