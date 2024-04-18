Executive Director of Peace Development Fund to Retire

AMHERST — Paul Haible, executive director of the Peace Development Fund (PDF) for the past 20 years, announced his plans to retire on April 30.

Under Haible’s leadership, PDF amplified its focus to include a broad range of social-justice issues and movements; expanded its footprint to include a regional office in San Francisco, where he was based; and increased its international scope to include funding to Haiti, Mexico, and the Middle East.

He collaborated with the board to launch several initiatives engaging a range of issue constituencies, including a national environmental-justice initiative that spanned a decade, a cross-border initiative, and a national criminal-justice-reform movement. He was instrumental in creating PDF’s capacity-building program to fiscally sponsor more than 40 organizations. Building on his decades of work with the Indigenous community, he led PDF’s recent Indigenous Land Back work.

“While I may be giving up my seat at this table, I will still be serving elsewhere in the struggle for peace and justice in this world,” Haible said. “Transitions are never easy, but I know that I leave PDF in really good hands.”

Founded and still based in Amherst, the Peace Development Fund is a donor-supported national social-justice funder that has been resourcing grassroots movements for peace and human rights since 1981. It provides grants, training, donor services, and capacity-building resources to organizations around the country and around the world.

“Paul’s dedication and vision have been instrumental in shaping the Peace Development Fund into the impactful philanthropic organization it is today,” said Teresa Juarez, board president. “He has been a leader in the publicly funded philanthropic movement for many years. He is leaving big shoes to fill.”

The board has appointed Lora Wondolowski, PDF’s director of Advancement and Communications, as interim executive director until a permanent executive director is found. Haible and board are working with staff and stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition for their grantees, fiscally sponsored partners, and supporters. A succession committee drawn from board and staff membership is charged with searching for the new executive director. Information on the search can be found at peacedevelopmentfund.org.