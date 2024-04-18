OneHolyoke CDC to Host Career Fair on April 24 at Kelly School

HOLYOKE — OneHolyoke CDC will host its third annual “I Can Be Anyone I Want to Be” Career Fair for students and community residents on Wednesday, April 24 at Marcella R. Kelly Elementary School, 216 West St., Holyoke. The career-exploration fair for students will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by the job fair for residents and community members from 4 to 6 p.m.

The event is designed for students to envision future careers for themselves, and also for residents who are looking for potential employment. Organizations that have already signed up to participate in the fairs include OneHolyoke CDC, Massachusetts State Police, Boy Scouts of Western Massachusetts, Holyoke Health Center, Holyoke Fire Department, Sullivan Metals, Nuestras Raíces, Positive Regard Network, River Valley Counseling, and the UMass Amherst Department of Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences.

Businesses and organizations that are hiring and would like to be part of either or both fairs on April 24 should click here to complete the career fair sign-up form.