Falcon Landing in Westfield to Take Flight on Heels of Local Permitting Approval

WESTFIELD — In a location that once thrived as part of a computer manufacturing facility for Digital Equipment Corp., a joint-venture development team of Winstanley Enterprises LLC and NorthPoint Development is moving forward with approved plans to build a general warehouse and distribution facility. The recently obtained state and local approvals for the sought-after location come as the warehouse and distribution sector continues to thrive.

Falcon Landing is an approved 524,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art general distribution facility that will be constructed for one or two tenants adjacent to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport on Falcon Drive in Westfield. The 126-acre parcel will include 362 parking spaces to accommodate two employee shifts and 322 tractor-trailer spaces. The site boasts easy accessibility and is located about two and a half miles from Mass Pike exit 41.

Last August, the joint-venture development team focused its multi-disciplinary group of planners, engineers, and architects on developing a scaled-down distribution facility at this location. After they listened to neighborhood concerns, the site plan incorporated a meticulously designed robust stormwater-management plan and preservation of mature trees for buffering, and also eliminated any connections to North Road. The project received state approval in October and local approval in February.

“Our project team worked very hard to put forward a sensible plan that is rooted in community input, prioritizes protection of sensitive resources, and delivers economic-development benefits to Westfield,” said Adam Winstanley, principal of Winstanley Enterprises. “We are excited to move the project forward.”

Marketing efforts have ramped up to secure a suitable tenant; however, the warehouse will be built on spec if a tenant is not secured prior to construction. With the needed approvals in hand, the team will continue to coordinate closely on finalizing both building-design elements and traffic-mitigation improvements.

“Falcon Landing is an ideal location for companies looking to grow their business at a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility that offers easy accessibility from the Mass Pike,” said Andrew Villari, Development manager for NorthPoint Development. “We are proud to be a part of this project and excited about the future in Westfield.”

The project team supporting NorthPoint Development and Winstanley Enterprises includes Epsilon Associates, VHB, Good Earth Advisors, and Watkins Strategies.