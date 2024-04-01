Country Bank Appoints Thomas Dufault as Senior Vice President, Retail Lending

WARE — Country Bank announced the appointment of Thomas Dufault as senior vice president of the Retail Lending department. With 35 years in the mortgage industry and an entrepreneurial and construction background, he brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to his new role.

Dufault has gained extensive experience in construction standards, business acumen, and process improvements throughout his career. His diverse background, including as a former business owner, makes him an ideal candidate to lead Country Bank’s Retail Lending team.

In addition to his professional achievements, Dufault is also committed to community service. He has served on the board of Habitat for Humanity North Central Massachusetts for 10 years, the past four years as the board president. He supports various charitable initiatives, including the United Way of North Central Massachusetts, the American Cancer Society, Heifer Project International, and the Alzheimer’s Assoc. He has also served on various committees and boards in the town of Rutland, where he lived for 26 years.

“I am excited to join Country Bank and contribute to its continued success in helping customers obtain their dreams of homeownership,” Dufault said. “I will focus on offering innovative products to help meet our customers’ needs with a simple application and approval process while offering a superior customer experience. I am eager to make a difference for the retail lending team and for our customers.”

Miriam Siegel, first senior vice president and chief Culture & Development officer, added that “we are incredibly pleased to welcome Tom to our leadership team. His extensive background in Retail Lending brings an exciting level of strategic insight and direction to the Country Bank brand of Community Banking. His commitment to strategic and empathetic leadership, community support, and entrepreneurial spirit align with our iSTEP Corporate values of integrity, service, teamwork, excellence, and prosperity. We are proud that Tom has chosen Country Bank as his employer of choice.”