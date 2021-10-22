Fall Session III Classes Start Oct. 27 at Holyoke Community College

HOLYOKE — It’s not too late to sign up for fall classes at Holyoke Community College. The final round of HCC’s Fall Flex Start series – Fall Session III – begins Wednesday, Oct. 27, and runs for seven weeks.

Students who enroll for Fall Session III have the opportunity to take a variety of different classes in a wide array of academic areas — on campus, online, or blended.

These accelerated courses are being offered in business, computer applications, communication, culinary arts, education, English, forensic science, health, human services, management, math, sociology, and veterinary and animal science.

HCC introduced its flexible fall start dates in 2020 to accommodate students as they adjusted to the COVID-19 pandemic. Flexible semester start dates are now built into each academic schedule.

HCC welcomed students back to campus for full fall-semester classes on Sept. 7. Fall Session II classes started Sept. 27.

This semester, HCC is offering classes in multiple formats: on campus, fully online (asynchronous), blended remote (real-time and asynchronous components), and blended face to face (on campus, plus remote).

“We’ve found that students really appreciate having increased flexibility in their schedules,” said Mark Hudgik, director of Admissions and Onboarding. “Sometimes they are not always ready to begin classes at the traditional times of the year, so we’re trying to provide them with as many options as possible.”

A full list of classes for Fall Session III can be viewed at hcc.edu/flex-fall. HCC also offers weekly online information sessions for prospective students. Visit hcc.edu/visit-campus for dates and times or to sign up.

For more information or to apply, visit hcc.edu/apply, call (413) 552-2321, e-mail [email protected], or visit hcc.edu and click on the ‘Chat Now’ box.