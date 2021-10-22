Sen. Markey Celebrates Friends of Children as an Angels in Adoption Honoree

HADLEY — U.S. Sen. Edward Markey is celebrating Friends of Children as a 2021 Angels in Adoption honoree for its outstanding advocacy for foster-care issues. The Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute (CCAI), which coordinates the Angels in Adoption program, honored Friends of Children on Oct. 20 in a virtual gala.

According to Markey, Friends of Children was nominated as an honoree this year due to its relentless advocacy for children despite the challenges of the COVID pandemic.

“Even in our nation’s darkest hour, as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, you have fought tirelessly for the children and families impacted by foster care and involvement in the juvenile justice system and have shown great fortitude in the face of adversity,” Markey said.

Jane Lyons, executive director of Friends of Children, said accepting this nomination shines an important light on the invaluable work the organization provides.

“To be recognized by the CCAI with this award is really exciting and underscores the value placed on our independent child advocacy for kids in the foster-care system,” Lyons said. “We are enormously grateful to Senator Markey for nominating Friends of Children and are appreciative of this national recognition.”