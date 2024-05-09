Max on Monday Networking Event Slated for May 13

SPRINGFIELD — Max Tavern at the Basketball Hall of Fame will host the seventh Max on Monday networking event on Monday, May 13 from 4 to 6 p.m., offering attendees the opportunity to connect with other professionals while enjoying complimentary hors d’oeuvres. A cash bar will be available for beverages.

At each event, Max on Monday will feature a selection of local businesses. In May, the sponsored businesses will include PeoplesBank, Allied Flooring, Budget Cabinets, Greenstone Landscape, and LAKAY Building and Remodeling. Representatives from these businesses will be able to network with one another and share information about their organizations.

In addition, the event features a local charity. On May 13, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation will be the featured charity. A local artist will also be featured.

For more information about Max on Monday or to register to attend, RSVP to AnnMarie Harding (413) 244-4055 or [email protected].