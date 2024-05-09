Springfield Symphony Chorus to Present Concert in Holyoke on May 11

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Symphony Chorus will give a spring concert, titled “Sing, Praise, Light II,” on Saturday, May 11 at 4 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 34 Jarvis Ave., Holyoke. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

Tickets cost $10, cash only at the door. Doors open at 3:15 p.m. The chorus will perform eclectic choral works based on themes of “Sing, Praise, Light.”

In addition to chorus recitals, the Springfield Symphony Chorus collaborates and performs with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra each concert season. During the 2023-24 concert season, the chorus performed during Holiday Pops and the Fantasias concert in March, and will also perform at the upcoming free Juneteenth concert, all at Springfield Symphony Hall.