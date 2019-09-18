First American Insurance Agency Donates Backpacks to Chicopee Elementary Schools

CHICOPEE — First American Insurance Agency, an independent insurance firm, recently donated more than 200 backpacks to local Chicopee elementary schools. Notebooks, pencils, and glue sticks filled each bag along with Kleenex and a bookmark.

“We know there are some kids who need a little help at the start of the school year, and we are happy to provide that help. Giving back to the community has always been important to us and a big part of what we do at First American Insurance Agency,” said Corey Murphy, president.

The schools who received the donations were Barry Elementary School, Belcher Elementary School, Bowe Elementary School, Bowie Memorial School, Fairview Elementary School, Stefanik Elementary School, Lambert-Lavoie Elementary School, Litwin Elementary School, and Streiber Memorial School. The backpacks were delivered after the start of the school year to the front offices, and the administration handed them out to children in need.