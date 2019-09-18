Holyoke Medical Center Opens New Service Location

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Medical Center announced the opening of a new service location at 5 Hospital Dr., which will include the HMC Pulmonology Center, thoracic surgeons, the Lung Cancer Screening Program, and a new Pulmonary Function Testing Lab. The location opened Sept. 9. An open house has been scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.

“Over the past six months, we have welcomed three new pulmonology physicians and have renovated the 5 Hospital Drive location to better meet the needs of our pulmonary patients. Bringing the services of pulmonology, thoracic, lung-cancer screening, and pulmonary functions tests together in one space will allow for more collaboration and even better continuity of care,” said Spiros Hatiras, president and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Health Systems. “We are happy to offer an opportunity for the community to come and meet the doctors and see the new space.”

The providers now practicing at this new location include pulmonologists Dr. M. Saleem Bajwa, Dr. Andrey Pavlov, and Dr. Miguel Rodriguez, and thoracic surgeon Dr. Laki Rousou. To schedule an appointment with the HMC Pulmonology Center, call (413) 534-2582. To schedule an appointment with the HMC Thoracic Surgeons or Lung Cancer Screening Program, call (413) 535-4721.