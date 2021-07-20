First American Insurance to Celebrate First Anniversary in Brimfield with Free Ice Cream

CHICOPEE — First American Insurance Agency, an independent insurance firm, announced it will celebrate its first anniversary in the Brimfield area by hosting a client-appreciation event on Wednesday, July 27 from noon to 3 p.m. Clients and non-clients alike can enjoy free ice cream (while supplies last), chat with the staff, and enter to win WooSox tickets.

“We appreciate Brimfield and the surrounding area’s tight-knit community. As a small business, we are grateful for their continued support over the last year,” said Corey Murphy, First American president. “We are a dedicated team, whether that is through servicing our client’s policy or volunteering in our community. We look forward to many years in the Brimfield area.”

Founded in 1986 in Chicopee, First American Insurance Agency has been serving the local community for 35 years. The newest branch, located at 30 Sturbridge Road in Brimfield, was the result of an acquisition last year.